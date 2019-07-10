UPDATE: Two roads in north Carlow to be closed on Wednesday for surface dressing works

Carlow County Council wish to advise that surface dressing works will be carried out on the L3054 - Kellistown Steeple for one day on Wednesday, July 10 from 8am to 6pm approx.

The road in question will be closed and diversions will also be in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Surface dressing works will be carried out on the R725 Shillelagh Rd for one day also and again on Wednesday, July 10 from 8am to 6pm approx.

The road in question will be closed and diversions will also be in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour have the works completed by the appointed time.