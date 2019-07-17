Surface dressing works to begin at Bank of Ireland in Tullow to junction of Shillelagh Road
Be advised!
Surface dressing works are commencing Thursday, July 18 at Bank of Ireland Tullow to the junction of Shillelagh Road.
A Stop and Go Traffic Management System will be in place.
There will be surface dressing at the N81 at Ballybit and Broughillstown also on Thursday, July 18. .
A Stop and Go Traffic Management System will be in place at these locations.
