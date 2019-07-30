Carlow Town can 'sweep to be ducked' over roads funding, says Tullow councillor

Carlow Town can "sweep to be ducked" over roads funding, says Tullow's Cllr Will Paton.

He was speaking at the monthly meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr Paton said he would be insisting - given that the Tullow area makes up 37% of the county's road network - that the MD is entitled to 37% of the roads funding.

"I'm putting up the flag now because if Carlow think they are going to grab more than their fair share, they can sweep to be ducked if they think they are going to hoover it up," he warned.

"I'm looking to Michael Brennan (Director of Services at the Council) to fight the good fight for us," Cllr Paton said.