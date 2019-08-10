'I don't want that to happen any farmers in Carlow,' people convicted over hedgecutting

"I don't want that to happen any farmers in Carlow," said Cllr Will Paton in response to reports in the national media that people have been convicted over hedgecutting.

Hedgecutting is banned every year between March 1 and August 31 under the Wildlife Act.

In June, a Tipperary man was convicted of the destruction of vegetation growing in a hedge during the bird nesting season and fined €1,000.

And in May, two men were fined after being found guilty of the wilful destruction of birds' nests and the destruction of vegetation growing in a hedge in May 2017 in Laois.

In 2018 the Department took five prosecutions under the Act for illegal hedge cutting and clearing of vegetation.

Cllr Paton was speaking at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.