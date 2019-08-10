'Serious issues of sewage', says councillor over concerns for the future of Grange

'There are serious issues of sewage', says Cllr John Pender over concerns for the future of Grange.

He was speaking at a recent meeting of the Tullow Municipal District where it was revealed Irish Water have given a green light to a planning application for houses in Tullow ahead of the anticipated upgrade of the wastewater treatment plant.

Cllr Pender said: "There are serious issues with the sewage in Grange and the only solution is to hook it up to the system in Tullow."

The upgrade in Tullow is to cater for a population of 9,200 people and Director of Services at the local authority, Michael Brennan, said the water utility are "looking to the future".

Upgrade works to the Tullow wastewater treatment plant are scheduled to begin in 2020 but this is subject to planning, land purchase and funding.

The project is at tender stage for a design and build contractor with the contractor to be appointed to be begin design in Quater 1 of 2019 with a view to construction in 2020-2021.

Cllr Pender added: "If we don't try and get this upgrade [in Grange] while Irish Water are working on the Tullow upgrade it won't happen for a long time."