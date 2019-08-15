Tullow barber shop nominated for award at the fourth Irish Hair and Beauty Awards

The Butcher Shop Barbers, based in Tullow and run by Julian Strain, has been nominated in the 'Barbers of the Year' category at this year's Irish Hair and Beauty Awards.

The fourth Irish Hair and Beauty Awards are back for a memorable celebration of the best professionals and businesses that operate in the country’s hair and beauty industry.

After nominations flood in from all corners of Ireland, the full list with finalists has been revealed and the Tullow barber shop is among them.

The awards seek to remark the growth of the hair and beauty sector and recognise the achievements of the individuals working within it, from hair salons and individuals to beauty training academies, teams and clinics.

Therefore, accolades will be presented to those who improve our confidence by making us look beautiful, deliver exceptional customer services and work within businesses including individuals, salons and clinics, where excellence is a standard.

The ceremony will take place at The Crowne Plaza Hotel Dublin Airport on Sunday, August 25.

The black-tie event promises to be as glitzy and glam as the individuals and establishments it is celebrating, with a diverse range of categories, including Hair Salon of the Year, Makeup Specialist of the Year, Cosmetic Clinic of the Year, Barbers of the Year and many more.

A spokesperson for the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards 2019, said: "The awards remark the strength, skill and innovation of those who have shown excellent commitment to customer satisfaction and have changed the industry’s landscape by introducing innovative treatments and services, building extremely close and trusted relationships with their clients.

"We would like to congratulate everyone for being shortlisted and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We wish all finalists the best of luck."