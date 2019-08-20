Council grants planning permission on demolition of 'uninhabitable house' in Carlow

Conditional planning permission has been granted on the demolition of an "uninhabitable house" in Carlow.

The applicants applied for the demolition of an existing uninhabitable single storey house on Barrack Street in Tullow.

The application includes the construction of a part two storey, part single storey dwelling house, carport, connection to existing services and all ancillary site works.

Carlow County Council has attached 15 conditions to its decision.