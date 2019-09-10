Second safety audit carried out at Tullow footbridge with a third due during school term

The new pedestrian crossing has garnered a lot of discussion online

The footbridge in Tullow

There have been two safety audits at the new footbridge in Tullow, Cllr Will Paton has confirmed to Carlow Live. 

The most recent safety audit recommended expanding the yellow box at the bridge an additional two metres to hold vehicles back from the Carlow Road turn-off to allow large vehicles cross over the bridge more easily.

A final safety audit will take place during the current school term which willl again examine the entire scheme including the pedestrian crossing.