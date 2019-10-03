'Anyone know anything about this?' Councillor's fury at bout of illegal dumping in Carlow
Shocking!
PICTURE: Cllr Will Paton
"Anyone know anything about this?" asked Cllr Will Paton as he highlighted a bout of illegal dumping at Kill in Carlow.
He added that if anyone wants to get in touch with him about who carried out the fly-tipping, he "will pass on the details to the Council for investigation without bringing your name into matters".
Check out the pictures below which include a number of bags of rubbish and the front of a car:
