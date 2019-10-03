'Anyone know anything about this?' Councillor's fury at bout of illegal dumping in Carlow

PICTURE: Cllr Will Paton

"Anyone know anything about this?" asked Cllr Will Paton as he highlighted a bout of illegal dumping at Kill in Carlow.

He added that if anyone wants to get in touch with him about who carried out the fly-tipping, he "will pass on the details to the Council for investigation without bringing your name into matters".

Check out the pictures below which include a number of bags of rubbish and the front of a car: