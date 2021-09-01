Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Carlow and Kilkenny Gardaí urge drivers to be more considerate

Credit: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page

Credit: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page

Reporter:

Reporter

The Kilkenny and Carlow Division of An Garda Síochána recently released a message urging the public to show more consideration for their fellow drivers.

It follows after a video made the rounds online.

In the video, which was taken by a concerned member of the public, a long queue of what is believed to be around 50 cars can be seen behind a tractor towing a trailer on the Bennettsbridge Road.

The Division said in a recent Facebook post: "The tractor had travelled the full distance from Bennettsbridge to Kilkenny without availing of any opportunities to pull in. A poor show."

"Let's all show consideration to each other on our roads."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media