Carlow and Kilkenny Gardaí urge drivers to be more considerate

The Kilkenny and Carlow Division of An Garda Síochána recently released a message urging the public to show more consideration for their fellow drivers.
It follows after a video made the rounds online.
In the video, which was taken by a concerned member of the public, a long queue of what is believed to be around 50 cars can be seen behind a tractor towing a trailer on the Bennettsbridge Road.
The Division said in a recent Facebook post: "The tractor had travelled the full distance from Bennettsbridge to Kilkenny without availing of any opportunities to pull in. A poor show."
"Let's all show consideration to each other on our roads."
