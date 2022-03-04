Sport on TV: What to watch on the sports front this weekend

Thursday
GOLF
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPS
SKY SPORT 2.30AM
GOLF
KENYA OPEN
SKY SPORTS 10AM
GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM
SOCCER
BETIS V RAYO VALLECANO
PREMIER SPORT 8PM
FA CUP SOCCER
EVERTON V BOREHAM W
ITV 8.15PM
Friday
GOLF
KENYA OPEN
SKY SPORTS 10AM
GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM
SOCCER
SHEFF UTD V NOTTS FOREST
SKY SPORTS 7.30PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V CARDIFF
BBC2NI 7.35PM
RUGBY
EDINBURGH V CONNACHT
PREMIER SPORT/TG4 7.35PM
Saturday
RUGBY
BENETTON V LEINSTER
RTE 12.55PM
GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM
HURLING
NHL DOUBLE HEADER
RTE 5PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V DRAGONS
PREMIER SPORTS/TG4 5.15PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS 5.30PM
Sunday
GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM
SOCCER
WATFORD V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS 2PM
HURLING
NHL DOUBLE HEADER
TG4 1.15PM
RUGBY
EXETER V SALE
BT SPORT 3PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS 4.30PM
