04 Mar 2022

Sport on TV: What to watch on the sports front this weekend

Sport on TV: What to watch on the sports front this weekend

04 Mar 2022 11:12 AM

Thursday

GOLF
WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPS
SKY SPORT 2.30AM

GOLF
KENYA OPEN
SKY SPORTS 10AM

GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM

SOCCER
BETIS V RAYO VALLECANO
PREMIER SPORT 8PM

FA CUP SOCCER
EVERTON V BOREHAM W
ITV 8.15PM

Friday

GOLF
KENYA OPEN
SKY SPORTS 10AM

GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM

SOCCER
SHEFF UTD V NOTTS FOREST
SKY SPORTS 7.30PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V CARDIFF
BBC2NI 7.35PM

RUGBY
EDINBURGH V CONNACHT
PREMIER SPORT/TG4 7.35PM

Saturday

RUGBY
BENETTON V LEINSTER
RTE 12.55PM

GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM

HURLING
NHL DOUBLE HEADER
RTE 5PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V DRAGONS
PREMIER SPORTS/TG4 5.15PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS 5.30PM

Sunday

GOLF
ARNOLD PALMER
SKY SPORTS 3PM

SOCCER
WATFORD V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS 2PM

HURLING
NHL DOUBLE HEADER
TG4 1.15PM

RUGBY
EXETER V SALE
BT SPORT 3PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS 4.30PM

