Abuse towards referees, officials and players in sport to be discussed at Oireachtas committee

Abuse targeted at referees, officials and players in sport will be discussed at an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday.
Abuse targeted at referees, officials and players in sport will be discussed at an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday.
This comes after a number of referees in Ireland have been mistreated during matches. Last November, referees in the north Dublin children's league went on strike due to the abuse they were receiving on the sideline.
Vice President of the Irish Soccer Referees Society, Sean Slattery, told RTE that he is hopeful new relegations will be introduced to combat the abuse - this would include longer bans from games for those who carry out assaults and stronger sanctions for lesser threatening behaviours.
World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on June 8 to highlight the important role the ocean has for our life and the planet
Anna Miller, Tara Lyons and Amy Keating from Presentation College Carlow pictured with their teacher Karen Kavanagh and performer Elaine Gallagher at the #AndSheCycles Award Ceremony in Dublin
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.