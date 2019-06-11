Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael should support Bill to give workers right to tips, says local TD

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has called upon Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to support a Sinn Féin Bill which aims to give hospitality workers a legal right to their tips when it is debated at Report and Final Stage in the Seanad this Wednesday.

Deputy Funchion said: "The Protection of Employee Tips Bill, introduced by Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan would make it illegal for an employer to withhold, deduct, or demand the return of a tip from an employee without a lawful excuse.

"The Bill would also require employers to display their tipping policy either on their menu or in another suitable manner so that customers have transparency with regard to whom and how their tip is distributed.

"The Bill has received cross-party support to date and Sinn Féin are pushing for the Bill to be enacted in both Houses of the Oireachtas by the Autumn of this year."

She added: "This is a simple Bill which would give protection to employees who work in a hospitality sector dominated by low pay and precarious work.

"Most people are surprised to hear that workers do not, in fact, have a legal right to their tips. Research produced in 2017 highlights that one-third of all tips are stolen by employers on a regular basis.

"The Bill already has full support from Labour, the Civic Engagement group, and many Independents.

"If this cross-party support extends to Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael, we can pass this short and simple Bill through both Houses of the Oireachtas by the Autumn which would ensure that workers’ Tips are finally given legal protection.

"The Sinn Féin Bill has also received tremendous support from the trade union movement, particularly from ICTU and the OneGalway and One Cork organisations. These groups understand that this Bill is all about fairness and decency."