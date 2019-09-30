Extreme right-wing group known as the 'National Party' carry out leaflet drop in Tullow
It's a pro-life, anti-immigrant group CREDIT: National Party website
An extreme right-wing group called the 'National Party' carried out a leaflet drop in Tullow last week.
The group's nine fundamental principles include: opposition to mass-immigration and criminal reform and the institution of capital punishment.
They also say that they believe a "state which cannot house its own people, but commits itself (on borrowed money) to house large numbers of refugees, is playing to the gallery of a theatre other than the Irish nation".
Carlow members leafleting in Tullow earlier today. To become a member visit https://t.co/VKGmEcmquk #AllForIreland pic.twitter.com/E9rMEcHDHu— The National Party (@NationalPartyIE) September 25, 2019
