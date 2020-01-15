Carlow people! How to register to vote before the general election...

You will have to act fast to get yourself on the register of electors in Carlow before the general election on February 8.

You can check if already appear at www.checktheregister.ie.

If not, you can get on the supplementary register but you don't have long.

The closing date for the Supplement to the Postal Voters and Special Voters Lists is this Thursday, January 16.

The closing date for the Supplement to the Register of Electors is Wednesday, January 22.

To apply to be included in the Supplement please download the relevant form at www.checktheregister.ie, have it signed at a Garda Station and sent in to Carlow County Council.