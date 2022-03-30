Search

30 Mar 2022

Teenager jailed for six weeks for racist abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford

30 Mar 2022 4:04 PM

A teenager has been jailed for six weeks for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Justin Lee Price, 19, of Grandison Gardens, Worcester, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in Worcester.

He directed a slur at the 24-year-old Manchester United striker after England’s defeat in a penalty shoot-out against Italy last summer.

The tweet, posted on July 11, read: “@SzzOGz @MarcusRashford YOU F****** STUPID N***** MISSING A FREE PEN MY DEAD NAN COULD HAVE SCORED THAT”, according to a CPS official.

Price previously admitted one count of sending a grossly offensive message by public communication network at a hearing at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on March 17.

He initially tried to avoid detection by changing his Twitter username after the post was reported, the CPS said.

The teenager then denied the offence in his first police interview following his arrest, but later admitted posting the tweet when he was questioned by officers a second time.

Mark Johnson, senior Crown prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “Price targeted a footballer based on the colour of his skin and his action was clearly racist and a hate crime.

“Those who racially abuse footballers ruin the game for all.

“I hope this case sends out the message that we will not tolerate racism and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Douglas Mackay, the CPS sports lead prosecutor, said hate crimes relating to football have risen significantly over recent years.

“The UK Football Policing Unit’s internal mid-season report has shown a significant rise in football-related criminality compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“At the CPS, we play a crucial role in tackling these crimes and making our national sport inclusive and safe to watch.

“There is no place for hate in football and hate crimes such as this has significant impact on victims.”

