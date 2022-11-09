Search

09 Nov 2022

Man City star striker Erling Haaland included in Norway squad for Ireland encounter

Man City star striker Erling Haaland included in Norway squad for Ireland encounter

One of the best attackers in the world, Erling Haaland, has been named in Norway's squad for their forthcoming friendly fixtures despite recent injury concerns.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

09 Nov 2022 10:11 AM

Ståle Solbakken's side travel to Ireland next week to face the Boys in Green at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 17 with football fans keen to witness the talented 22-year-old striker.

Haaland, who has scored an impressive 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances since his arrival, returned from a foot injury last weekend to score the winner against Fulham from the penalty spot for Pep Guardiola's team.

Guardiola has since stated that Haaland is not "perfect" despite his return to action.

"It’s getting better," the Manchester City boss said.

"It’s important the bone is not broken, just the ligament was damaged a little bit. So it’s not perfect right now, but I don’t know, in one week, 10 days, everything can happen. It can change.

"If he feels good, playing in the national team is so important for the players."

The Republic of Ireland travel to Malta for another friendly encounter on Sunday, November 20, after taking on Norway in Dublin next week.

