09 Nov 2022

'I WOULD LOVE IT!' - Conor McGregor hints at purchasing Premier League football club

'I WOULD LOVE IT!' - Conor McGregor hints at purchasing Premier League football club

Conor McGregor. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

09 Nov 2022 12:16 PM

Conor McGregor has indicated that he would be keen to buy football giants Liverpool FC after the MMA star took to Twitter to express his interest in the club.

Liverpool owners, the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), revealed that they were open to accepting new shareholders earlier this week - with a statement saying:

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

"FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

The American owners purchased the Reds for £300million in 2010 and the club is reportedly worth in the region of £3.5billion now.

McGregor has expressed interest in purchasing a professional football club before with Celtic, Chelsea and Manchester United catching the eye of the 34-year-old.

