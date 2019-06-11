Revealed: Three properties available to rent in Carlow Town for under €1,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

The Weirs

The Weirs, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

€950 Per month Apartment to Rent | 4 Beds | 2 Baths

To view the full ad, click here.

147 The Laurels, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow

€900 Per month House to Rent | 3 Beds | 1 Bath

To view the full ad, click here.

21 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 XE29

€480 Per month Apartment to Rent | 1 Bed | 1 Bath

To view the full ad, click here.