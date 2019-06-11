Revealed: Three properties available to rent in Carlow Town for under €1,000
The Weirs
The Weirs, Graiguecullen, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
€950 Per month Apartment to Rent | 4 Beds | 2 Baths
147 The Laurels, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow
€900 Per month House to Rent | 3 Beds | 1 Bath
21 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 XE29
€480 Per month Apartment to Rent | 1 Bed | 1 Bath
