Offices on sale by public auction for €180,000 right in the heart of Carlow Town

An office building is on sale by public auction for €180,000 right in the heart of Carlow Town.

The premises at 15 Dublin Street extends to 1,938 sq. feet and is for sale by public auction on July 17 at 3pm at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Kildare.

The ad states it is a "most impressive corner office building with large front office and 7 other offices over 3 floors".

