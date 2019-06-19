Offices on sale by public auction for €180,000 right in the heart of Carlow Town

Prime location

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

15 Dublin Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

An office building is on sale by public auction for €180,000 right in the heart of Carlow Town.

Read also: Carlow home going under the hammer as part of online auction for a remarkable €65,000

The premises at 15 Dublin Street extends to 1,938 sq. feet and is for sale by public auction on July 17 at 3pm at the Killashee Hotel, Naas, Kildare.

The ad states it is a "most impressive corner office building with large front office and 7 other offices over 3 floors".

To view the full ad, click here. 