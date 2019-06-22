Eight acres of development land - with 'delightful views' of Carlow - on sale for €100,000
Any interest?
Killerig, Carlow Town
Almost eight acres of development land - with views towards Killeshin Hills - is on sale for €100,000.
It is described as a "lovely section of ground with delightful views" and frontage to the Hacketstown Road as well as being close to Killerig Cross and Golf Club.
The lands are also suitable for those requiring extra space for horses, ponies.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on