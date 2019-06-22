Eight acres of development land - with 'delightful views' of Carlow - on sale for €100,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Killerig, Carlow Town

Almost eight acres of development land - with views towards Killeshin Hills - is on sale for €100,000.

Read also: Carlow Town gets new live music venue with an official opening to be held in July

It is described as a "lovely section of ground with delightful views" and frontage to the Hacketstown Road as well as being close to Killerig Cross and Golf Club.

The lands are also suitable for those requiring extra space for horses, ponies.

To view the full ad, click here. 