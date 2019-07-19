PROPERTY: Four bedroom and two-storey house in Rathvilly on sale for €250,000
Any interest?
44 Ard Bhile, Rathvilly, Carlow
A four bedroom and two-storey house in Rathvilly is on sale for €250,000 at Ard Bhile.
This property has front and rear gardens with ample off street parking.
It would be ideal for someone looking to purchase a large family home at a reasonable cost.
To view the full ad, click here.
