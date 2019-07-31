PROPERTY: Four-bed apartment in Carlow Town available to rent for €1,600 a month

Thoughts?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Millbrook, Carlow Town, Carlow

A four-bed apartment in Carlow Town is available to rent for €1,600 a month from September 1.

Read also: 'Unlucky,' Carlow driver stopped by Gardaí had Lotto scratch card as insurance disc

The apartment is fully furnished with two bathrooms and is a three minute walk from town centre and a 15 minute walk from IT Carlow.

The lease is available from September to May and a deposit of €1,600 is required. 

To view the full ad, click here. 