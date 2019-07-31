PROPERTY: Four-bed apartment in Carlow Town available to rent for €1,600 a month
Thoughts?
Millbrook, Carlow Town, Carlow
A four-bed apartment in Carlow Town is available to rent for €1,600 a month from September 1.
The apartment is fully furnished with two bathrooms and is a three minute walk from town centre and a 15 minute walk from IT Carlow.
The lease is available from September to May and a deposit of €1,600 is required.
To view the full ad, click here.
