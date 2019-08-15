Three ground floor retail units on a busy thoroughfare in Carlow Town up for sale
All units fully let as ladies fashion retail and as a hairdressers
Hanover Square, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow
Three ground floor retail units on a busy thoroughfare in Carlow Town are up for sale.
The properties enjoy an "excellent position with good street frontage".
The ad states that all units are fully let, units 4 and 5 as ladies fashion retail and unit 3 operates as a hairdressers.
For more information, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on