Three ground floor retail units on a busy thoroughfare in Carlow Town up for sale

All units fully let as ladies fashion retail and as a hairdressers

Hanover Square, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Three ground floor retail units on a busy thoroughfare in Carlow Town are up for sale.

The properties enjoy an "excellent position with good street frontage".

The ad states that all units are fully let, units 4 and 5 as ladies fashion retail and unit 3 operates as a hairdressers. 

