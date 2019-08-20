PROPERTY: Four-bedroom apartment on sale by the River Barrow in Carlow for €120,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

9 Barrow Mills, Graiguecullen, Carlow

A four-bedroom apartment is on sale by the River Barrow in Carlow for €120,000.

Read also: 'People put the boot down,' calls for bridge in Carlow to be lowered over 'crazy' speeds

The large ground floor apartment is on sale at Barrow Mills, Graiguecullen. The property is within walking distance to supermarkets, local schools and all necessary amenities. 

It comprises four double bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, a family bathroom, large open plan kitchen/ dining area/sitting room.

The apartment also boasts beautiful views of the River Barrow, both from bedrooms and the open plan living area. 

To view the full ad, click here. 