PROPERTY: Charming cottage in Athy on one-acre site could be yours for €165,000

For those who may have dreamed of owning a quaint, old-style cottage with heaps of potential, this property in Athy could be yours for an asking price of €165,000.

DNG McCormack Properties Carlow are delighted to present to the market ‘364 Johnstown’, Maganey, Athy, Co. Kildare, a 4-bedroom cottage on 0.43 hectares (just over 1-acre) site providing lots of opportunity for upgrade, extension and development.

Originally built in 1925, the cottage was inhabited until quite recently, and is presented in fairly good condition throughout. Accommodation comprises of entrance porch, hallway, living room with open fireplace, bright dual-aspect kitchen/diner with modern fitted units, 4 bedrooms, and shower room.

The property has its own well for water and septic tank, OFCH and electricity supply. There is neat hedging to the front and a wide gated entrance to the side of the house allowing for cars to drive in and park.

A small garden is situated to the side, whilst the majority of the land stretches out the back, affording beautiful views.

The property is well located just 3 minutes from the M9 motorway to Dublin, 8km from Carlow town, and 14km from Athy, making it a good prospect for commuters also.

Early viewing is advised