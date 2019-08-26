Revealed: Carlow homes NO LONGER up for sale as part of online auction

Two Carlow homes are no longer up for sale as part of BidX1's latest online auction on September 17, according to the company's website.

The first property that was up for sale (pictured above) is at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house and it had a guide price of €160,000.

It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.

A second property at 45 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town (pictured below) was to go up for sale with a guide price of €160,000.

The house is an end of terrace three-bedroom house extending to approximately 1,108 sq.ft. It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.

However, as of Monday, the properties had been removed from the auction.

For more information on the auction, click here.