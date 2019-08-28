PROPERTY: Five-bedroom house on the outskirts of Palatine village on sale for €330,000
25 Meadow Bank, Palatine, Palatine, Carlow
A five-bedroom house on the outskirts of Palatine village is on sale for €330,000.
The detached home is in an exclusive development on the outskirts of Palatine village and "every room is finished to impeccable standards and decorated with flair".
