PROPERTY: 'Ready to go,' premises of popular pub in Carlow Town now up for sale

"Ready to go," the premises of popular pub Nancy Whiskeys in Carlow Town is now up for sale.

The property ad states that the opportunity exists to acquire a prime residential seven day licensed premises known as Nancy Whiskeys, Haymarket, Carlow.

Fronting onto Haymarket Square with secondary street frontage onto Church Street, the property is short walk from Tullow Street "one of the principal trading and administrative areas of Carlow Town centre".

The property ad added: "The property comes to the market fitted out to the highest standard with well presented bar, separate lounge area, smoking area, ladies and gents toilets. Ideal residential licence premises in ready to go condition."

The Haymarket area is situated within an easy walk of the town centre and has also excellent access to the River Barrow and the recently upgraded town park.