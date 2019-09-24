Commercial property at the site of Bramleys Jewellers up for sale in Carlow Town

The commercial property at the site of Bramleys Jewellers is up for sale in Carlow Town.

An ad has appeared on Daft.ie offering the 4,068 sq.ft. property boasting three storeys over a basement.

The ad states that the "property enjoys a pivotal position with frontage onto Dublin Street and Castle Street".

The property is made up of "retail space at ground floor with stairs to basement, 3 rooms and workshop at first floor, 3 rooms and toilet facilities at second floor".

