Revealed: Carlow house fails to secure any bids during second attempt to be sold online

A mid-terrace four-bedroom house in Carlow Town has failed to secure any bids during a second attempt to sell the property as part of BidX1's online auction on September 24.

The property at 23 Burrin Street extends to approximately 110 sq.m (1184 sq.ft) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,400 per annum.

The reserve price on the property was €100,000.