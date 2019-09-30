PROPERTY: Four apartments on sale for over half a million euro close to IT Carlow

Four apartments are on sale for €550,000 near IT Carlow.

The "investment opportunity" is described as extremely popular due to its very close proximity to the Institute of Technology and maintains a reputation as being one of the superior apartment complexes in the town.

The apartments are finished to a high standard with fitted kitchens, living room, kitchen areas, balconies, and gas fired central heating.

This opportunity will provide an investor "with an excellent level of return against their investment, with three of the four apartments are currently let between €700 and €900".

The properties consist of three 3 bedroom apartments and one 2 bedroom apartment.

