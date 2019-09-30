Carlow house which failed to secure any bid in online auctions going under hammer again

A mid-terrace four-bedroom house in Carlow Town which had failed to secure any bids during two attempts to sell the property as part of BidX1's online auctions will go under the digital hammer again on October 23.

The property at 23 Burrin Street extends to approximately 110 sq.m (1184 sq.ft) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,400 per annum.

The reserve price on the property was €100,000 and it is now €85,000.