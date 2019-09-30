Price of average three-bed semi in Carlow rose by 2.1% to €171,000 in the past year

The price of the average three-bed semi in Carlow rose by 2.1% to €171,000 in the past year according to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Carlow prices were static over the past three months, the REA Average House Price Survey found.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

"High rents are driving first-time buyers into purchasing mode, but financing remains a problem. This quarter it is a little more difficult to sell higher end properties, with Brexit causing uncertainty amongst buyers," said Harry Sothern of REA Sothern in Carlow Town.

The price of an average three-bed semi-detached home in Carlow Town remained static this quarter at €177,000, with time on the market also unchanged at eight weeks.

"The market is noticeably quieter this quarter and demand for more expensive homes is very weak," said John Dawson of REA Dawson in Tullow.

The market in Tullow also remained unchanged this quarter with three-bed semi-detached houses currently on the market for eight weeks at an average of €165,000.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €235,009, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a drop of 0.43% on the Q2 2019 figure of €236,028.

The price of a three-bedroom semi in Dublin’s postal zones fell by an average of €4,500 in the past three months as Brexit uncertainty affects buyers.

Three-bed semi-detached houses in Dublin city registered a third consecutive quarter fall (-1%) since the end of June and have decreased by -3.3% to €428,500 compared to September 2018.

Prices also fell by 1% in the commuter counties in the past three months, with the average house now selling for €246,611 – an annual fall of 0.7%.

After a year of rises to June, agents are citing an uncertainty surrounding Brexit hampering viewing numbers.

Prices in the country’s major cities outside Dublin – Cork, Galway, Waterford and Limerick – remained unchanged in the past three months.

"The highest annual price increases (3.3%) were once again seen in the rest of the country’s towns which rose in selling price by an average of €5,000 in the past year and 0.36% in the past three months to €161,724," said REA spokesperson Barry McDonald.