PROPERTY: 'Bright and spacious' two-bed Tullow apartment on sale for €75,000

A two-bed Tullow apartment is on sale for €75,000.

The "bright and spacious" comprises an entrance hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms, ensuite and bathroom.

The ad states that the "property is presented in good order with modern decor throughout and is ready for immediate occupation".

Outside the property offers private parking in a secure gated area to the front of the development.

The development is located on Old Chapel Lane, just a short walk from Tullow town centre.

