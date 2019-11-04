PROPERTY: 'Private and peaceful heaven,' lavish three-bed house on sale in Carlow for €495,000

A lavish three-bedroom house is on sale in Carlow for €495,000.

The architecturally designed home makes an instant impression with its clean lines of concrete, metal and glass, warmed and softened by aesthetically pleasing areas of exterior teak cladding.

The residence was built in 2005 with no expense spared in kitting it out from top to bottom with the most exquisite features.

Listing such items as teak wood finishes throughout, double-height dining room, Portuguese porcelain flooring, and windows and balconies cleverly positioned to allow for enjoyment of the stunning surrounds whilst maintaining privacy, does not do justice to this remarkable residence and we strongly encourage viewing to appreciate all it has to offer.

The master bedroom 'suite' contains its own breakfast area, lounge area, walk-in wardrobe, bathroom and has its own private balcony.

An Tigí­n is situated on 2.59 acres of manicured gardens, with extensive lawns, shrubbery, decking area, and natural features, all surrounded by large mature trees making it a "private and peaceful haven".

