Six-bed south Kildare home with clock tower and 'private island' on sale for €1.85m

A six-bedroom house with a clock tower in south Kildare is for sale for €1.85m.

Cramersvalley spans a floor area of 564.3sq m (6,704sq ft) and is on 36 acres of mature trees, woodlands with walks, formal gardens and paddocks.

The land borders the River Liffey for 500m and comes with fishing rights. The property includes a one-acre private island in the river.

There’s a stable yard - with its weather vane and clock tower - comprising eight stables, a tack room, storage and a one-bedroom self-contained apartment used as au pair quarters in previous years.

Also included is a hay shed, horse walker and sand arena with jumps.

The house was built just 16 years ago on a bare greenfield site.

Three interconnecting reception rooms open off the hall to the rear, a drawing room, dining room and family room, each accessing a patio via French doors.

There’s also a large home office. The maple-fitted kitchen includes double stainless steel stove and stone-topped island.The master bedroom has a room-sized walk-in dressing room as well as a bathroom en suite. An attic room is used as a bedroom.

Cramersvalley, which takes its name from the surrounding townland, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes.