Fixer-upper property with granny flat up for auction for €220,000 in Kildare
Development opportunity
This fixer-upper detached home near Kilcullen needs some work, but provides excellent scope for future development as it goes up for online auction on January 30 for an asking price of €220,000.
'Glebeside', Carnalway, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, is a detached four bedroom house set on a generous site extending to circa 1.43acres (0.58 hectares).
The property will appeal to investors, while needing some remedial/ renovation work prior to occupation it boasts of spacious living accommodation and includes a detached granny flat, perfect for those seeking an engaging project to kick-start 2020.
BRG Gibson Auctions Ltd says that the property is up for sale by public online auction on 30 January from 12 noon. Meanwhile there will be a viewing of the property this Thursday 23 January from 2pm to 4pm.
For more information contact BRG Gibson Auctions Ltd on 01 447 5177 and more images at www.daft.ie
