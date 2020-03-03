PROPERTY: Office space available to rent for €130 a week on High Street in Bagenalstown

An office space is available to rent for €130 a week on High Street in Bagenalstown.

The freshly refurbished office space is located on the first floor and is brought to the market by Maher Property Advisors.

The office has new floors and is freshly painted with high efficiency electrical radiators that are metered separately.

Tenants have the benefit of use of patio area to the rear of the building, shared toilets, high speed internet and canteen facilities.

