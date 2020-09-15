Carlow County Council allocated funding to bring units back into social housing stock

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has welcomed the response to the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme, which will see up to 2,500 social housing units across the country refurbished and re-let to individuals and families struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.

A total of €649,328 has been allocated by the Department to Carlow County Council for the refurbishment of 22 units.

Applications are categorised into three funding streams: standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500, homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300 and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000.

“I am very glad to see such an uptake in the scheme and at such a swift pace. The Department is now in a position to approve applications and local authorities such as Carlow County Council can get to work in bringing vacant social housing units back into use," says Minister O’Brien.

“I have made it very clear that I want to see works carried out and all units allocated by the end of this year and local authorities will be providing status updates to the Department.

“We know that Covid-19 has had an impact on housing delivery targets this year so the refurbishment and re-letting of voids is vitally important. I would urge Carlow County Council to refurbish and re-let their units as soon as possible,” he adds.