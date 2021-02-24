Notice any suspicious activity? Gardaí investigating burglary in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Newtown area of Bagenalstown, Carlow.

The burglary took place between February 14 and 21.

A number of items were taken from the property including a rachet set, a tool chest and a red car jack.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between those dates is asked to contact gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059-9721212.



