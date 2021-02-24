Carlow TD welcomes €452,791 in local authority housing funding for the county

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed €452,791 in funding for the county as part of the retrofitting programme for social housing.

Seventeen houses in Carlow have been included in this funding package.

The funding package for Carlow is part of the Programme for Government 2020, aimed at Ireland’s objective of reducing its carbon emissions by more than half.

“The 2021 Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme is a newly-revised programme designed around the Programme for Government commitment with an important increase in funding support of €65million, €20 million of which has been allocated under the Midlands Retrofit Programme," the Fianna Fáil TD said.

With approximately 40% of Ireland’s energy-related carbon emissions coming from buildings alone, one of the key objectives of the programme is the target of retrofitting reaching over 500,000 homes by 2030, of which it is expected that approximately 36,500 of those with be local authority owned homes.

In response to this commitment the Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme has been revised and enhanced for 2021.

Deputy O'Connor said homes retrofitted under this programme will benefit householders in many ways. They will be warmer, easier to heat and more comfortable homes, it will enhance air quality in the homes, and for those currently using oil or gas they will see savings on energy bills.