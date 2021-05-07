Patio door smashed and money stolen in Carlow house burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Knockbarragh area of Kildavin, Carlow on Thursday, May 6.

A patio door at the rear of the house was smashed in order to gain entry. The house was ransacked and a sum of non-

Irish currency was taken.

The break in is believed to have taken place sometime between 6.30am and 6pm.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí in Tullow on 059-9151222.