PROPERTY WATCH: Fancy owning a Donegal beachside chalet? Your chance for only €80,000

A beachside chalet in the Hills of Donegal is on the market for just €80,000.

The small house is located on the outskirts of Buncrana, just 100 metres from Luddan beach which is famous for water swimming and scenic walks.

The three-bedroom property is in need of complete refurbishment. As well as the three bedrooms, the property has a kitchen, sitting room and bathroom with gardens to the front and rear.

However, once the required work is done, it would make a perfect holiday home.

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to browse through the photo gallery

The Harbour Inn and Applegreen Service Station are also just beside this house and Buncrana Town is approximately two kilometres away. The main bus route stops at the house which gives easy accessibility to Derry and Letterkenny.

The property is listed with a price tag of €80,000 on Daft.ie. For more information and to view the full ad, click here.