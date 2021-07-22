Search our Archive

PROPERTY WATCH: Six-bedroom house on sale as part of online auction for €130,000

Six-bedroom house in Tipperary on sale as part of online auction for €130,000

Lot 26 41 An Chuirt, Monard, Co. Tipperary, E34 FC82

A six-bedroom house in Tipperary is on sale for €130,000 as part of BidX1's latest online auction on July 23.

Property Summary
Semi-detached six-bedroom house. 
Located 6.3km from Tipperary Town centre.
Spacious and well-proportioned accommodation.
Extending to approximately 150 sq. m (1,614 sq. ft). 
Subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum.

Location
Monard is a town in County Tipperary situated approximately 6 km from Tipperary town.
The subject property is located in the popular An Chuirt development which can be accessed via N24.
Local amenities include Ballykisteen Golf Club, Tipperary Racecourse together with a range of shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include frequent Bus Eireann services (55 & 347), Limerick Junction and the N24.

Description
Garden to the rear.
Off street parking.
Oil fired central heating.
The property extends to approximately 150 sq. m (1,614 sq. ft).

Tenancy
The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum. 

