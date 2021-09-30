Search

PROPERTY WATCH: Magnificently modern city-centre living in stunning executive residence

Described as a magnificent and modern detached executive residence built to a very high standard, Number 6 Rose Gardens is new to the market.

Located in the heart of Kilkenny City, the property features a luxurious interior throughout, built in 2005 this property represents the ultimate in luxurious suburban living yet situated within easy reach of a host of amenities. Set in mature and private grounds, this home is a statement of contemporary living with style, functionally and versatility in mind.

Beyond the handsome façade lies a wealth of tremendously generous proportions married with an abundance of exquisite attention to detail extending over three levels to 301 Sq. M. / 3,240 Sq. Ft. approx. The owner's sophisticated eye for quality and detail is evident throughout the property and gives an exceptionally rare combination of an ideal location together with walk-in perfection.

