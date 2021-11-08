Fancy a pint? Former pub going under the hammer with €60k guide price

A former public house will be heading to auction soon via BidX1 with an attractive guide price of just €60,000.
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
Dunfords Pub, Touraneena, County Waterford
GUIDE PRICE: €60,000
The property is arranged to provide a detached mixed use building. Essential amenities are located in Tourneena with further amenities available in Dungarvan. Total floor area extending to approximately 310 sq. m (3,336 sq. ft).
Click to the end of gallery for a link to full listing!
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.