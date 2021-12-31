PROPERTY WATCH: Have the Wicklow mountains on your doorstep with this charming fixer upper

This fixer upper near the Carlow Wicklow border could be a DIYer's dream investment.
The one bedroom one bathroom detached cottage sits on three acres of land between Hacketstown and Tinahely.
The property is most certainly in need of some TLC and a complete refurbishment. Demolition and rebuild would also be a viable option but at such a great price, this property could become something very special.
Click NEXT> above to view next image
The price is set at a very realistic €50,000 and is located in a particularly scenic area of Carlow, offering stunning views of the Wicklow mountains including Lugnaquilla.
There are mature trees onsite and a number of outbuildings (in a ruin state) that are also included in the price.
First viewing of the property will take place on Friday January 7 from 11am to 12 and a second viewing on Thursday January 13 from 11am to 12.
If you are interested in a viewing contact REA Sothern on 059 9131218.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.