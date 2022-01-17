CARLOW PROPERTY WATCH: Exceptional three storey townhouse in the heart of Carlow town

This exceptional three storey two bed town house providing 1345 sq.ft of modern living space is now available from Thomas M Byrne and Son for €180,000
This unique property is ideally located on John St. Carlow town centre, and has the added benefit of a garage (accessed from street) and garden/courtyard to the rear.
Ground floor: Garage and stair access to first floor living accommodation comprising: Living Room, Kitchen/Dinette & Shower Room,
Second Floor: 2 Bedrooms & Bathroom.
Viewing highly recommended by appointment only.
Rooms
Reception Hall - 5.31m x 1.64m with tiling to floor, door to garage, under stairs storage, utility (with tiled floor, plumbed for washing machine, stairs to first floor living accommodation.
Landing - with tiled floor, cloak room Sitting Room - 5.15m x 3.98m with carpet fitted, attractive marble fireplace
Kitchen/Dinette - 4.77m x 4.36m Modern fitted kitchen with floor and eye level units, tiling to floor and around work counter, electric hob & oven, tiling around work counter, recessed ceiling lighting, wall press (housing gas boiler)
Shower Room - 2.46m x 1.68m with w.c, whb and shower, tiling to floor and part wall tiling Landing (2) - with carpet fitted, Airing cupboard
Bedroom 1 - 4.75m x 4.04m with carpet fitted, 2 x velux windows, walk-in wardrobe
Bedroom 2 - 5.13m x 4.02m with carpet fitted, walk-in wardrobe, door to family bathroom
Bathroom - 3.76m x 1.55m with w.c., whb, jacuzzi bath, separate shower unit, tiling to floor and part wall tiling, door from landing and master bedroom
External Details - Garage (Electric Door access from street and inner access from reception hall) - Walled in garden with patio to rear
To arrange a viewing call Thomas M Byrne on 059 913 2500.
