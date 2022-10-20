3-bed cottage in Carlow sells for €220,000 at auction

In Carlow, a property needing refurbishment at Crooked House, Maganey was sold on iamsold.ie by Kehoe Auctioneers, Carlow Town.

The 3 bed cottage did require significant expenditure to restore to its former glory but presented huge potential for the right buyer.

There was significant interest locally and also from outside of the area and the property was sold to a buyer from mainland Europe for €220,000, above its guide of €199,950.

Online bidding platform iamsold, have noted higher levels of activity within the property sector leading into recent online auction, which took place on October 13th. The online auction specialists, who’s platform is used by over 300 auctioneers nationwide, saw a 42% increase in stock on the platform compared with the same time last year and a 36% increase compared with Q2 of 2022.

The stock nationwide has also seen increases, with an increase of 25% on last year and an increase of 16% on Q2 - 2022.

Patrick Folan, company director, noted “With the stock increases combined with strong enquiry levels and bids we are seeing on the platform, we believe the final quarter of the year will be some of the busiest months of the year. We are seeing significant interest from vendors in our platform as it is faster and more secure than other methods of sale. Buyers are also exchanging and we are seeing some surprisingly strong figures being achieved and believe there is still a strong buying

market out there despite the concerns around cost of living and interest rates.

Last week iamsold along with many of their partner auctioneers enjoyed a flurry of sales via the online binding bids platform, and now taking entries for upcoming auctions on November 17th and December 15th.